DUBLIN Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, says it plans to hire 1,000 people this year, an increase in its workforce of over 10 percent as it boosts its fleet to 305 aircraft from 270.

The airline, which says it has picked up business as struggling European consumers move to lower-cost airlines, expects passenger numbers to grow to 80 million passengers from 76 million.

The airline last year carried more international scheduled passengers than any other airline, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Ryanair, which employed 8,063 people at the end of March last year, will hire pilots, cabin crew, engineers and sales and marketing professionals. It did not say how many would be employed directly.

Ryanair said in November it expected to make a profit of 440 million euros for its 2011 financial year, up from its previous forecast of 400 million.

