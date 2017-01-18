A Ryanair aircraft takes off during a foggy day on Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

DUBLIN Ryanair's could scrap its small number of routes within Britain once the country leaves the European Union, rather than take steps to comply with new regulations, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

As an Irish company, Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers could require a UK air operating certificate, or AOC, to continue domestic services post-Brexit, Ryanair CFO Neil Sorahan told an airline conference, Bloomberg reported.

Since only 2 percent of its network involves domestic UK operations, it may decide to withdraw those flights, Sorahan was quoted as saying.

A spokesman for Ryanair confirmed the comments attributed to Sorahan.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)