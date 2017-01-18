Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
DUBLIN Ryanair's could scrap its small number of routes within Britain once the country leaves the European Union, rather than take steps to comply with new regulations, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.
As an Irish company, Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers could require a UK air operating certificate, or AOC, to continue domestic services post-Brexit, Ryanair CFO Neil Sorahan told an airline conference, Bloomberg reported.
Since only 2 percent of its network involves domestic UK operations, it may decide to withdraw those flights, Sorahan was quoted as saying.
A spokesman for Ryanair confirmed the comments attributed to Sorahan.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.