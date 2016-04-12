DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) believes airlines will need to cut fares due to nervousness following last month's Brussels attacks though it is too early to say if they will materially impact the carrier's current quarter, chief executive Michael O'Leary said.

"In January-March we'll see a 10-20 million euro hit. That's due to the ATC (air traffic control) strikes and the Brussels attacks. What is harder to gauge is what will be the impact on travel confidence after Easter, in the April-May period," O'Leary told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's too early to say if there will be a material impact. In general, the airlines will have to lower air fares after Easter because there will still be a rump of nervousness."

