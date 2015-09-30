PARIS Budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) has applied for slots at Paris Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports and is willing to cooperate with long-haul traditional airlines, chief executive Michael O'Leary told French financial daily Les Echos on Wednesday.

O'Leary said the new slots, if approved, would not be at the expense of Beauvais airport north of Paris and added that Ryanair also has projects at Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and several other French airports.

"For now it is not a matter of opening new bases there but new lines," he was quoted as saying.

Asked about cooperation with traditional airlines, O'Leary said Ryanair wants to develop its presence in major airports to capture new customers and because big airports are inviting Ryanair to come.

"It would be perfectly logical for long-haul airlines like Air France (AIRF.PA) to ask for our help to reduce their losses on short-haul flights," he said, adding that Ryanair flights could feed Air France at Roissy, IAG (ICAG.L) flights at Gatwick or Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) flights in Berlin.

"We have already had discussions about this topic with IAG, TAP, Aer Lingus, Virgin Atlantic, Norwegian. I think we will be able to announce a few deals next summer," he said.

