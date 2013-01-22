ROME Ryanair (RYA.I) expects passenger growth of 3-4 percent in 2013, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, with most growth expected in the winter months.

Passengers would increase to 82 million in 2013 from 79.5 million in 2012, O'Leary said in an interview with Reuters.

O'Leary said Europe's largest low-cost airline is still in talks with the European Commission about a bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I, but he expects the Commission to give its green light to the bid.

The takeover bid for Ireland's 75-year-old former flag carrier is being examined on competition grounds. The European Commission blocked a previous bid in 2007.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Francesca Landini)