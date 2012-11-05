BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) said profit in the first half jumped 10 percent, beating expectations thanks to higher fares and a lower fuel bill, prompting Europe's biggest budget airline to raise its guidance for full-year profit.
The Dublin-based airline, which is waiting to hear whether EU regulators will approve its takeover of Aer Lingus AERL.I, said fares rose 6 percent in the second half, coupled with a surge in passenger numbers during the summer months.
Net profit for the six months to end-September was 596 million euros ($765.6 million), up from 544 million a year ago, ahead of analyst expectations at 564 million. Revenue surged 15 percent to 3.1 billion euros.
The airline lifted its forecast for the year to March to a profit of between 490 million euros and 520 million euros from its previous guidance of 400 million to 440 million euros.
(This story changes to "end-September" from "end-October" in third paragraph)
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Friday despite OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs, on concerns over rising U.S. supplies and as traders begin to pull out crude barrels from pricey storage as physical markets show signs of tightening.