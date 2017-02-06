DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) is assuming average fares will fall by about 5 percent as it prepares its annual budget but "does not have a clue" how they will actually perform, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

"We are working on budgets for full year (to March 31) 2018 where we are assuming a yield decline of something of the order of 5 percent, but that is a guess. We hope it will be less than that... it might be worse than that," O'Leary said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)