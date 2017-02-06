Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) is assuming average fares will fall by about 5 percent as it prepares its annual budget but "does not have a clue" how they will actually perform, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.
"We are working on budgets for full year (to March 31) 2018 where we are assuming a yield decline of something of the order of 5 percent, but that is a guess. We hope it will be less than that... it might be worse than that," O'Leary said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.