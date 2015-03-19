Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
DUBLIN European budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) has no plans to directly operate transatlantic flights, it said on Thursday, but a source with knowledge of matter said the company was still considering establishing a sister company to fly to North America.
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary has long discussed the possibility of operating a long-haul service but has said it would have to be run separately to succeed, allowing Ryanair to remain focused on its low-cost, short-haul business.
Responding to widespread newspaper reports that its board had approved plans to launch transatlantic flights, Ryanair said in a statement that the board, "has not considered or approved any transatlantic project and does not intend to do so."
However, this position did not rule out the possibility of Ryanair establishing a separate company at some time in the future to provide transatlantic services, the source said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.