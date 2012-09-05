Ryanair aircraft are pictured at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland May 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) saw its load factor - the measurement of average seat sales - fall again in August, slipping one percentage point compared to the same period a year earlier to 88 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

Europe's largest low-cost airline, which said on Tuesday that it can allay competition concerns about its latest bid for rival Aer Lingus AERL.I, has seen its load factor either fall year-on-year or remain unchanged in every month since July 2011.

Its passenger numbers continue to grow however and increased to 8.9 million in August, a 9 percent increase from a year ago.

