Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) saw its load factor - the measurement of average seat sales - fall again in August, slipping one percentage point compared to the same period a year earlier to 88 percent, the company said on Wednesday.
Europe's largest low-cost airline, which said on Tuesday that it can allay competition concerns about its latest bid for rival Aer Lingus AERL.I, has seen its load factor either fall year-on-year or remain unchanged in every month since July 2011.
Its passenger numbers continue to grow however and increased to 8.9 million in August, a 9 percent increase from a year ago.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Keiron Henderson)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.