A logo of Swedish car manufacturer Saab is pictured on a car in Vienna, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Ailing Swedish car maker Saab, owned by Saab Automobile SWAN.AS, on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection through a "voluntary reorganisation" while it continues to wait for promised new investments from two Chinese firms.

Below are some key facts concerning the bankruptcy protection procedure, according to the Vanersborg Court.

* Besides SAAB Automobile AB, subsidiaries SAAB Powertrain AB and SAAB Automobile Tools AB have also filed for bankruptcy protection.

* If the court approves the application, at the same time it sets a date for a creditor meeting. That usually takes place within three weeks. Saab has asked for one or two more weeks longer.

* At the meeting, a certain share of the creditors need to approve the bankruptcy protection. If that happens, the protection lasts three months from then.

* Some time into the bankruptcy protection period there are usually meetings with creditors to accept that part of the debts are written off, though Saab said in its application that it intended to pay its debts in full. If these proceedings fail, the bankruptcy protection is usually also dissolved. If that happens, bankruptcy is the next step.

' Saab can at the expiry of the three months apply for another three months on a rolling basis, but the protection can last a maximum one year.

* If the court rejects the bankruptcy protection application, it is usually followed by a bankruptcy application

from the company or a creditor.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)