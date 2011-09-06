The weathered logo of Swedish car manufacturer Saab is pictured on the bonnet of a Saab limousine in Zurich June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

STOCKHOLM Ailing Swedish car maker Saab will apply for protection from creditors on Wednesday, a newspaper quoted sources as saying -- the second time a report has said the company was set to make such a move.

The new report, in Dagens Industri newspaper on Tuesday, also said one of Saab's potential Chinese investors, Youngman Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co, would not get official Chinese approval for a deal and that state-owned BAIC was seen as a more likely candidate.

No one at Saab was immediately available to comment.

Saab, rescued from closure by General Motors Co (GM.N) in early 2010 by Dutch group Swedish Automobile NV SWAN.AS, has run up debts to suppliers and production has been shut almost continuously since April. The company also failed to pay salaries in August.

Dagens Industri reported that an application to the court for creditor protection would be made by Saab on Wednesday. It quoted sources with knowledge of Saab as saying that, in the short term, the company needed 2.5 billion crowns (242.3 million pounds) and that, in the long term, some 5 billion crowns was needed to persuade suppliers to start shipping to the company again.

It also said several sources told it independently that Youngman, with which Saab has a preliminary investment and manufacturing agreement, would not get the necessary Chinese official approval to take part in the deal.

Instead, state-owned Beijing Automotive Industry Holdings Co (BAIC) or sport utility vehicle maker Great Wall Motor, were seen by Chinese officials as being more suitable partners, the newspaper said. A source told Reuters in May that Great Wall had been talking with Saab's owner about a possible tie-up.

The main unions representing workers also have the legal right to seek Saab's bankruptcy to activate a state scheme that pays salaries for workers at troubled companies. Dagens Industri said court protection from creditors would also activate the scheme.

Swedish public radio reported on August 26 that Saab planned to apply for bankruptcy protection. Saab owner Swedish Automobile said at the time it was aware of the radio report, that it was continuing to seek funding and was looking at "all available options."

If the company obtains creditor protection it would start a process of corporate restructuring under which it gets temporary protection while an administrator and management try to rebuild a viable business. Saab entered this process in 2009 after GM made pulled its funding and it exited later that year.

Chief Executive Victor Muller has signed investment deals with Chinese car distributor Pangda (601258.SS) and Youngman. He has raised more than 100 million euros in loans and car sale agreements since the start of the year, but that has not been enough to get production going again.

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin; editing by Andre Grenon)