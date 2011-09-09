STOCKHOLM Ailing Swedish carmaker Saab will appeal by Monday against a court rejection of its filing for creditor protection, Victor Muller, chief executive of Saab's owner Swedish Automobile (Swan) SWAN.AS said on Friday.

Saab had hoped creditor protection would give it time to secure vital Chinese investments but the first court said it was not clear if and when the Chinese money would be forthcoming and that Saab had only provided very general information about negotiations for other financing options.

"We anticipate filing by Monday," Muller said in an interview on Swedish radio.

"We are now talking with our Chinese partners and our Chinese advisors to put together a more convincing and compelling information package to submit to the court."

In a statement, Saab also said it was still talking to several parties about additional short-term funding.

Muller said the application would answer the court's questions about the process by which Chinese car companies Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd (601258.SS) and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile were seeking approval from China's authorities to invest in Saab.

Saab will supply more detail on when that money can be expected and whether it is sufficient to get the company up and running again.

Muller said he still expected the Chinese authorities to approve the deals within weeks and that the promised 245 million euros (215 million pounds) investment was enough.

"Yes, it would be enough and the application will demonstrate that," he said.

Saab has to hurry with its appeal because worker unions are expected to request within days that the company be declared bankrupt. This would trigger payments from a state wage-guarantee scheme.

"Clearly, if the unions would push forward ... Saab would be in a very precarious position indeed," Muller said.

However, Muller refused to throw in the towel even if the appeal against Thursday's court ruling fails.

"If we fail to convince the higher court, there is still a higher court, a supreme court," Muller said.

"If we were to fail there, we would indeed have to stave off those bankruptcy applications (by the unions) and probably the only way to do that is to find someone who would be willing to pay the salaries to the employees from outside Saab."

Muller said that Saab had the money to pay salaries, but was legally unable to do so.

"We would favour one group of creditors and not another - the suppliers. That's why under (a creditor protection) reorganisation we would be in a much more favourable position."

