A logo of Swedish car manufacturer Saab is pictured in front of a Saab dealer in Vienna, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

AMSTERDAM/STOCKHOLM Saab SWAN.AS moved closer to collapse on Friday as its owner rejected the latest rescue proposal from Chinese investors and its court-appointed administrator said the Swedish carmaker lacked the cash to carry on.

Saab has lurched from one crisis to another since early this year and has not produced a car for months. It was given creditor protection in September -- for the second time in around two years -- owing hundreds of millions of crowns to workers and suppliers.

Salvation was meant to come from investments by Chinese auto firms Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co (601258.SS), but with this money uncertain to be paid on time or in full, the administrator on Friday asked a court to pull the plug on a reconstruction.

If the court agrees, Saab will almost certainly be declared bankrupt.

"There is no time to find any other solutions, given the company's economic situation," administrator Guy Lofalk said in a letter to the court. "In the current situation, the company is not in a suitable position for reconstruction to continue."

Lofalk's opinion came just hours after an investment firm headed by racing car aficionado Alex Mascioli pledged new cash for Saab, though he conceded his investment was far from enough to tide Saab over until Chinese cash arrives.

Saab has said it will contest Lofalk's request and would try to have him replaced as administrator. The Vanersborg Court said it would ask for comments from Saab before making a decision, but a spokeswoman said a decision had to be reached before a creditor meeting scheduled for October 31.

Saab looked to have been saved in early 2010 when Swedish Automobile NV, then called Spyker, bought Saab from previous owner General Motors Co (GM.N) which had wanted to ditch the brand.

Many analysts, however, were sceptical even then that Saab -- which had failed to make a profit for GM during most of its 20 years of ownership -- could survive in an industry struggling with overcapacity.

HAND TO MOUTH

Saab's fate looked sealed when it was forced to suspend production in April, but CEO Victor Muller kept the flame burning with a number of hand-to-mouth deals.

The July agreement with Youngman and Pangda, who planned to invest 245 million euros (213 million pounds) in Saab for a majority stake, was supposed to put questions about the future to rest. Youngman also agreed a 70 million euro bridge loan.

But the latter has only been partly paid and the former still needs approval by China's authorities.

A Chinese rescue looked on even shakier ground on Friday after Muller said he had turned down a full-blown takeover offer for Saab from Youngman and Pangda.

"The token offer was unacceptable because it would trigger every conceivable change of control clause and that would possibly mean the end of Saab," Swedish Automobile CEO Victor Muller told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Muller would not disclose the value of the offer. He said the Chinese firms should stick to the terms of the deal signed in July that would involve them taking a combined 53.9 percent stake in Amsterdam-listed Swedish Automobile.

Both Youngman and Pangda declined comment.

Saab's plight has not discouraged Mascioli, who has already bought Swedish Automobile's sports car unit, Spyker.

He told Reuters on Friday that his U.S. investment firm, North Street Capital LP, was pressing ahead with a $70 million deal that would allow Saab to keep the lights on.

"I expect the deal to go ahead. I'm willing to do what I can with my resources for Saab," Mascioli said in a phone interview.

Swedish Automobile has accepted a $10 million equity investment and a $60 million loan from North Street to fund Saab's reorganisation.

It was unclear whether Mascioli would step in if Youngman and Pangda dropped out of their agreement to buy into Saab.

"It's Victor's call. He has put a lot of effort into trying to save this company. At the moment there is a deal with the Chinese," Mascioli said.

Muller would not be drawn on options if the Chinese companies walked away. "There is always a plan B," he said. Asked what the plan was, he said he would reveal it "only if we resort to it."

(Additional reporting by Mia Shanley, Johan Sennero, Fang Yan, Ken Willis and Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by David Holmes)