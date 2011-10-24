A Saab logo covered with rain drops is seen on a vehicle in Zurich, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

AMSTERDAM Swedish car maker Saab said late on Sunday it has terminated a 245 million euro (212 million pound) investment deal with China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co (601258.SS), raising fresh doubts over Saab's future.

In June, Saab's owner, Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS, signed a provisional deal for Youngman and Pangda to each take a stake in the company for a combined 245 million euros.

But Saab said it has now terminated the agreements after Pangda and Youngman failed to confirm their commitment to the equity investments and to a second deal over bridge funding.

"Pangda and Youngman have presented Swan on October 19 and 22 with certain conditional offers for an alternative transaction for the purchase of 100 percent of the shares in Saab Automobile, which are unacceptable to Swan," the company said.

But Saab also added in a statement that discussions between the parties are ongoing.

The decision comes at a crucial moment for Saab after a court-appointed administrator moved last week to lift the Swedish carmaker's protection from bankruptcy claims.

(Reporting By Stockholm and Amsterdam newsrooms; Editing by Matt Driskill)