Brewer AB InBev (ABI.BR) has approached rival SABMiller SAB.L regarding what would be one of the largest mergers in history.
Reuters has compiled the list below to show how a deal, if achieved, would compare with the world's biggest takeovers.
Announced Buyer Target Value(excl debt) Sector
1 Nov 1999 Mannesmann AG (Germany) Vodafone AirTouch PLC (UK) $180 bln Wireless
2 Oct 2000 Time Warner (U.S.) America Online Inc (U.S.) $165 bln Films/AV
3 Feb 2013 Verizon Wireless Inc (U.S.) Verizon Communications Inc (U.S.) $128 bln Wireless
4 Mar 2008 Philip Morris Intl Inc (Switzerland) Shareholders $108 bln Tobacco
5 Apr 2007 ABN-AMRO Holding NV (Netherlands) RFS Holdings BV (Netherlands) $98 bln Banks
6 Sep 2015 AB InBev (Belgium) SABMiller (UK) $90 bln* Brewing
7 Apr 1999 Warner-Lambert Co (U.S.) Pfizer Inc (U.S.) $89 bln Pharmaceuticals
8 Jan 1998 Mobil Corp (U.S.) Exxon Corp (U.S.) $79 bln Oil & Gas
9 Jan 2000 SmithKline Beecham PLC (UK) Glaxo Wellcome PLC (UK) $76 bln Pharmaceuticals
10 Oct 2004 Shell Transport & Trading Co (UK) Royal Dutch Petroleum Co (Netherlands) $75 bln Oil & Gas
* Value based on SABMiller's current market capitalisation.
Source: Thomson Reuters
