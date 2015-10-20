A barman pours a beer produced by brewing company SAB Miller at a bar in Cape Town, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings -

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing to discuss Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA's (ABI.BR) plans to buy rival SABMiller PLC SAB.L, two senators said on Tuesday.

The world's biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and SAB Miller, the world's No. 2, said in mid-October that they had agreed on terms for a deal that is expected to top $100 billion (65 billion pounds).

Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican and chairman of the Senate's antitrust panel, announced the hearing along with the top Democrat, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

No date or other details of the hearing were given.

