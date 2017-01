The ticker symbol and trading information for Anheuser-Busch InBev is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BEIJING China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it had approved Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI.BR) takeover of SABMiller SAB.L, conditional on Anheuser-Busch fulfilling an earlier agreement to sell SABMiller's stake in a China beer venture.

China Resources Beer agreed in March to buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow venture for a less-than-expected $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion), removing a regulatory obstacle to the London-based brewer's takeover by Anheuser-Busch.

The ministry said that SABMiller had pledged to support Anheuser-Busch in the sale of the Chinese venture.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Winni Zhou; editing by Adrian Croft)