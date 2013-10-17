Banks, miners lift FTSE to six-week high
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a six-week high on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S. interest rates.
LONDON SABMiller SAB.L, the world's second-largest beer maker, said net revenue rose 4 percent in the first half of its financial year, driven by growth in Latin America and Africa.
The brewer of Miller, Grolsch and Peroni beers said on Thursday trading conditions in Europe and North America improved modestly but were expected to remain under pressure.
For the six months ended September 30, SABMiller said its financial performance was in line with expectations, but noted that depreciation of certain currencies against the U.S. dollar would hurt its reported results.
In the second quarter, net revenue grew by 6 percent, an improvement from the first quarter's growth of just 2 percent.
By region, second-quarter revenue rose 4 percent in Latin America, 3 percent in North America, 12 percent in Africa, and 5 percent in Asia Pacific. It was flat in Europe.
LONDON British consumers borrowed more in January than in December but the pace of the increase slowed for a second month in a row, adding to signs of caution among households as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.
LONDON British house price rose more quickly than expected in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January but concerns about Brexit are likely to weigh on the market in 2017, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.