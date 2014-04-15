LONDON Brewer SABMiller SAB.L posted a 3 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, helped by sales volume increases in both beer and soft drinks, and said it is reviewing its holding in African hotel company Tsogo Sun Holdings (TSHJ.J).

The London-listed brewer behind beers such as Miller Lite and Peroni said its investment in Tsogo Sun, worth about $1 billion (598 million pounds), is considered not core to its operations.

Tsogo Sun said it is assisting SABMiller with the review.

SABMiller reported that its full-year sales volume rose 2 percent, with lager volume up 1 percent and soft drinks 5 percent.

