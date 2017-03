BRUSSELS SABMiller SAB.L, the world's second largest beermaker, said on Thursday that its lager volumes shrank in the April-June period due to a cold and wet spring in Europe and North America.

The company, which derives two-thirds of its sales from emerging markets, said its lager volumes declined by 1 percent, although revenue increased by 2 percent on a like-for-like basis.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)