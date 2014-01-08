MEXICO CITY The head of the Panama Canal Authority said on Wednesday a new proposal by Italian builder Salini Impregilo to keep work going to expand the waterway was "impossible", and said he had a contingency plan ready.

Jorge Quijano, the canal's administrator, said the contingency plan envisaged bringing in a third party to finish the expansion project if no deal is reached with the Spanish-led consortium carrying out the project.

(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Writing by Simon Gardner)