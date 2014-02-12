A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY The Panama Canal has set a target of no more than a week to reach a deal to jumpstart work on a multi-billion dollar expansion of the waterway amid a cost row, its administrator said on Wednesday.

Panama Canal Authority head Jorge Quijano, who said earlier on Wednesday the sides were close to a deal, warned that failure to reach an agreement would leave no alternative but to complete the project without a consortium led by Spain's Sacyr (SCYR.MC).

"I think we have no more than a week, and that is the target we have set," Quijano said. "If we go beyond that, then we will have no alternative."

(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Simon Gardner)