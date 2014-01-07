Spain's Public Works Minister Ana Pastor (C) listens next to Panama's Canal Affairs Minister Roberto Roy (L) and Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Quijano during a private meeting in Panama City January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

PANAMA CITY The Panama Canal's operators will seek to convince a Spanish-led consortium on Tuesday to accept jointly financing $1.6 billion (£976.1 million) in cost overruns on a project to expand the capacity of a top world trade route.

The consortium, led by Spanish construction company Sacyr (SCYR.MC), threatened last week to suspend work on January 20 if the Panama Canal Authority did not pay for big cost overruns.

The canal's administrator, Jorge Quijano, on Monday proposed that the canal authority and the consortium both should provide financing to keep the project moving, but he did not disclose specific details of the proposal.

Stopping work on the $5.25 billion project to widen and deepen the canal would be a setback for companies eager to push liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the U.S. Gulf coast to Asian markets through the century-old waterway.

There was no immediate word from building consortium Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC) on Quijano's proposal, but mediating Spanish public works minister Ana Pastor was optimistic.

"There is good will on the part of the canal and I think also on the part of the consortium. Now it depends on them, the parties, to reach agreements," Pastor told a news conference on Monday after holding separate talks with the parties.

Sacyr's consortium, which also includes Italy's Salini Impregilo (SALI.MI), Belgium's Jan De Nul and Panama's Constructora Urbana, said last week it had faced $1.6 billion in added costs due to unforeseen setbacks in the $3.2 billion project to build a third set of locks for the canal.

It said geological studies carried out by the Panama Canal Authority were flawed.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement, the project could potentially be offered up to other companies.

The Panama Canal Authority rejects the consortium's overrun arguments, and called for arbitration. Quijano told Spanish paper El Pais that a third party could finish the project.

Spain's ambassador to Panama said Monday that his country's government would not help provide any financing.

Sacyr won the canal contract in 2009 with an offer that was considerably lower than that of at least one rival, as well as below the $3.48 billion reference set by the canal authority. U.S. diplomatic cables published by Wikileaks show Martinelli's government was worried about progress before six months had passed.

Sacyr, whose debts at the end of September were three times its market capitalization, made 55 percent of its revenue outside Spain in the first nine months of 2013, and Panama contributed 25 percent of its 1.3 billion euros ($1.78 billion) in international sales, according to its 2013 nine-month earnings statement.

Sacyr shares closed up 6 percent to 3.387 euros per share on Monday, in heavy volume of 12 million shares, but they are still down from their level of 3.767 euros per share at the close of trade December 31, before the consortium announced its threat to stop work on the project.

