Self-storage retailer Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE.L) said it was likely to see higher levels of vacancies in the next two quarters following strong occupancy growth in the third quarter.

Total revenue during the third quarter ended July grew 5.4 percent to 24.1 million pounds as overall occupancy level rose 3.8 percentage points to 63.2 percent.

"Looking ahead, the fourth quarter is traditionally a weaker quarter for occupancy growth, in part owing to students returning to university," the company, whose peers include Big Yellow (BYG.L) and Lok'n Store (LOK.L), said in a statement.

Average self storage rental rate for the quarter was 25.91 pounds per sq ft, 2.9 percent higher than last year.

The company also said it continued to perform in line with expectations, but remained cautious about the fragile economic conditions and the potential impact on consumer confidence.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of 22.6 million pounds, on revenue of 90.1 million pounds for the year ending October 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In June, the company's first-half pretax profit fell more than 85 percent, hurt by a slower rate of economic growth in the UK, and said it maintained a cautious outlook for the second half.

Safestore shares, which have lost a third of their value over the past three months, closed at 108 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 190 million pounds.

