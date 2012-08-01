LONDON Aug 1 The number of oil and gas leaks in
the UK North Sea fell to a 10-year low during the year to March
2012, although they included the first fatalities since 2007 and
a two-month crisis at Total's Elgin platform,
government figures showed.
The UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE), charged with
overseeing the offshore industry, said the number of major and
significant leaks fell to 52 from 73 in the previous year and
the number of minor hydrocarbon releases to 75 from 93.
Both figures marked the lowest levels in the last 10 years,
the agency said. It did not provide data to compare the volumes
of hydrocarbons leaked.
A blowout earlier this year at Total's Elgin platform in the
North Sea, which led to a two-month crisis and the loss of a
massive amount of gas, has fueled fresh scrutiny of offshore
safety standards.
The report by HSE raised concerns about backlogs in the
maintenance on equipment critical to safeguarding life.
With rising operating costs and lower revenues, companies
have put pressure on facilities to produce more fuel in order to
break even, which means reducing the number of safety checks
that could interrupt production.
HSE has previously said that declines in safety checks
started after a period of low oil prices in the last decade.
"Inroads to reducing the backlog of safety critical
maintenance show little improvement ... this requires sustained
improvement," Steve Walker, the head of HSE's Offshore Safety
Division, said in a statement.
The data showed two offshore workers died during the year.
"Although those in 2011/12 are the first ones to be recorded
in our statistics since 2007, they are a tragic reminder that
this is a high-risk industry and safety must remain a priority,"
Walker said.
The combined rate of fatalities and injuries fell to 131 per
100,000 workers in 2011/12 from 152 in 2010/11, the
second-lowest rate in the last 10 years, HSE said.
HSE seeks to halve the number of hydrocarbon releases by
April 2013 from this year, Walker said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)