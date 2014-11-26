MILAN Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group (SFLG.MI) has extended a licensing accord to manufacture and distribute Jimmy Choo-branded (CHOO.L) spectacles to Dec. 31, 2018.

The eyewear business of the luxury shoemaker that listed its shares in London last month has grown strongly in Europe and North America, Safilo said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it saw potential for faster expansion in Asia and Latin America.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)