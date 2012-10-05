Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
JOHANNESBURG Aleaxander Forbes AFPJ.J said on Friday that it is selling a portion of Alexander Forbes Consultants & Actuaries, its UK business, to the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group for 17 million bounds.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.