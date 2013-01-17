JOHANNESBURG Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) miners have returned to work, ending an illegal walkout to protest the platinum mining firm's plan to cut 14,000 jobs, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Workers at three of Amplats' South African mines went on a wildcat strike from Tuesday's overnight shift, hours after the company, a unit of London-listed Anglo American (AAL.L), said it would mothball two mines and sell another.

"I can confirm that workers returned to duty as from the night shift on Wednesday and they are reporting to work this morning," Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole told Reuters.

The protests, expected after Amplats unveiled its restructuring plans, together with strong government objections to the job cuts, underline the difficulties Amplats faces in pushing through the changes critical for its recovery.

Amplats is the world's largest producer of the precious metal used in vehicle emissions control devices and jewellery.

"The workers' committee decided that the workers should resume their normal duties and then we will try to resolve the matter of the retrenchments with the company," Amplats labour leader Evans Ramokga told Reuters.

The planned job cuts and closures risked provoking a repeat of the violent strikes in the gold and platinum sectors last year that left more than 50 people dead and slowed the growth of Africa's largest economy.

Amplats' share price closed nearly 6 percent lower on Wednesday while parent Anglo American (AGLJ.J) (AAL.L) fell 3 percent in London.

