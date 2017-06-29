JOHANNESBURG South Africa's African National Congress will discuss at its policy conference allegations that business interests are having undue influence over political appointments and public tenders, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

President Jacob Zuma's wealthy business friends have been accused of having influence over government. An anti-graft watchdog is investigating the allegations. Zuma and his business friends have denied any wrongdoing.

The ANC will hold a policy conference, held every five years, from June 30-July 5, where the economy, land reform and election strategies will be among the topics on the agenda.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)