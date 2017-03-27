Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG South African police said they discovered weapons and explosives including a suicide bomb vest stashed in the basement of a Johannesburg building on Monday.
Police spokesman Mavela Masondo said they were called after workers renovating the building found a "suspicious bag".
"Our bomb disposal unit found 60 bombs and seven assault rifles including AK-47s in the bag," Masondo added.
In a sweep of the area, police discovered more weapons in the basement of the building, including a suicide bomb vest and pistols, Masondo said. No arrests have been made.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Andrew Roche)
WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday.
KABUL A militant attack on a Kabul mosque killed at least four people and wounded eight more on Thursday, an official said, as Muslims crowded the city's prayer halls for religious observances in the holy month of Ramadan.