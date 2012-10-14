Rescuers tow a charter boat that capsized on a popular sight-seeing trip in Cape Town October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

JOHANNESBURG Two people, including an elderly British tourist, were killed when a charter boat on a popular sight-seeing trip capsized off South Africa's Hout Bay on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The twin-hulled catamaran "Miroshga" was carrying 38 people, including British and French nationals when it capsized near Duiker Island, about 3 km from Hout Bay, the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

Local media identified the Briton as 64-year-old Peter Phillip Hyett, who was on holiday with his wife and daughter.

The South African man media reports named as John Roberts who they said worked on the boat.

Duiker Island is a popular destination for tourists looking to catch a glimpse of the thousands of seals found there.

