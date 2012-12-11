Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
JOHANNESBURG Fourteen people were killed after a bridge collapsed in South Africa's eastern Mpumalanga province during heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.
"We have 14 people killed. The bridge was swept away and four cars just plunged into the water," provincial safety spokesman Joseph Mabuza said.
The bridge was over a dry river bed but flash floods fill it with water when it rains heavily, Mabuza said. He added that divers had completed their search as all missing people had been accounted for.
Central and eastern regions of South Africa have been hit by torrential rain and hail in the last few days. In KwaZulu Natal province emergency services said four people were injured after a train derailed and fell into a river.
The derailment was caused by erosion from rising water levels.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.