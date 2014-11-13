JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Competition Commission has referred construction firms WBHO, Group Five, Stefanutti and Basil Read to the Competition Tribunal for collusive tendering in building stadiums for the 2010 soccer World Cup, it said on Thursday.

"These firms colluded when bidding for tenders ... by, among others, allocating tenders among themselves and agreeing on profit margins to be achieved from these tenders," it said in a statement. Murray and Roberts had been granted leniency in the case, it added.

