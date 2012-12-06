Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
JOHANNESBURG A South African military plane flying on a route often used to shuttle medical personnel caring for former President Nelson Mandela has crashed in the remote Drakensberg mountains, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
There was no information on survivors or the identity of the people on board. Local media said as many as 11 people were on the plane.
Defence spokesman Xolani Mabanga said the plane went missing on Wednesday. It had been flying from a Pretoria air base to Umtata, the nearest town to Mandela's home in Qunu, the rural Eastern Cape province village where he was born.
"Details of the personnel and the missions I'm afraid I cannot give at this stage," Mabanga said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".