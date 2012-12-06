JOHANNESBURG A South African military plane flying on a route often used to shuttle medical personnel caring for former President Nelson Mandela has crashed in the remote Drakensberg mountains, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

There was no information on survivors or the identity of the people on board. Local media said as many as 11 people were on the plane.

Defence spokesman Xolani Mabanga said the plane went missing on Wednesday. It had been flying from a Pretoria air base to Umtata, the nearest town to Mandela's home in Qunu, the rural Eastern Cape province village where he was born.

"Details of the personnel and the missions I'm afraid I cannot give at this stage," Mabanga said.

