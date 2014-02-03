Investigators and firefighters stand in front of a wreckage of a twin propeller airplane at South Africa's Lanseria airport outside Johannesburg February 3,2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Three people were killed after a twin propeller airplane crashed trying to land at South Africa's Lanseria airport on Monday morning, the airport chief executive said.

The plane, a Beechcraft King Air 90, was carrying one passenger and two crew members when it crashed while attempting to land at around 0500 BST, Gavin Sayce, chief of executive of Lanseria International Airport, told Reuters.

He could not say whether the heavy rain that has been pounding the Johannesburg area since the early morning played a role in the crash.

Lanseria spokeswoman Claudette Vianello said the light aircraft was registered as ZS-CLT.

(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)