JOHANNESBURG South African airport customs officials have confiscated male sexual enhancement tablets worth 20.6 million rand ($1.63 million) en route to Swaziland from India, the revenue service said on Monday.

Customs officers found 80,000 tablets and 126,000 oral jellies in transit sheds at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport on Sunday. The pills were wrapped in brown sacks sent from Mumbai.

"These tablets are restricted and controlled substances and must have permits when being imported," the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said in a statement.

"The shipment has been handed over to the Medical Council of South Africa for further investigation."

SARS spokesman Sandile Memela said the police would investigate who had sent the pills and the intended recipient.

($1 = 12.6579 rand)

