CAPE TOWN South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after a successful operation to install a pacemaker, his assistant said.

De Klerk, 77, jointly received the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize with his successor, Nelson Mandela, for helping oversee South Africa's transition from white-minority apartheid rule.

"Mr de Klerk was discharged this morning to recuperate at home. Everything is fine," his personal assistant, Brenda Steyn, told Reuters.

Last week, de Klerk's office said the former president had cut short a European holiday because of the failing health of 94-year-old Mandela, who remains critically ill in hospital.

Mandela was admitted more than three weeks ago with a lung infection.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)