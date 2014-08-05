JOHANNESBURG A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit central South Africa on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the financial capital of Johannesburg.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor was centred in Orkney, 120 km (70 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, an area with a high concentration of deep gold mines.

Officials at AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Gold Fields and Sibanye Gold said they had felt the tremors in their headquarters but had so far received no reports of anything untoward in their mines.

The area round Johannesburg and to its south is home to some of the deepest gold mines in the world.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Joe Brock)