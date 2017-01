LONDON South Africa's ruling ANC has beaten the opposition Democratic Alliance in the Johannesburg municipality election, although it fell short of an outright majority, the electoral commission said on Saturday.

The results of the local government elections have reshaped the political landscape in South Africa, where the ANC has governed virtually unopposed since it ended white-minority rule in 1994, led by Nelson Mandela.

