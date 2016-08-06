JOHANNESBURG South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has won most votes in Tshwane municipality, home to the capital Pretoria, the state news agency said on Saturday, dealing a major blow to the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The DA garnered 43.1 percent of votes compared with 41.48 percent for the ANC in the municipality, the South African Government News Agency said. But the DA fell short of a majority and will have to try to form a coalition to govern in Tshwane.

The leftist Economic Freedom Fighters polled 12 percent, with smaller parties sharing the rest, the agency reported.

The ANC has suffered its worst results in Wednesday's municipal elections since the end of apartheid in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)