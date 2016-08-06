JOHANNESBURG President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday that Wednesday's municipal elections had been well run and proved that South Africa's democracy was maturing, in his first public remarks since results were announced.

Zuma's ruling African National Congress suffered its worst results since the end of apartheid in 1994, undermined by high unemployment, economic stagnation and scandals around Zuma himself.

"These elections were hotly contested, with competing parties passionately arguing their points of view in attempts to win the favour of the electorate. That is how it should be in a democracy," Zuma said in his speech.

