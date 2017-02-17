President Jacob Zuma arrives ahead of his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma has referred a bill allowing state expropriation of land back to parliament because lawmakers failed to facilitate adequate public participation, the presidency said on Friday.

The bill is meant to allow the state to redress racial imbalances in land ownership but critics say it does not provide adequate compensation guarantees and that it was open to abuse.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)