JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ANC has not discussed recalling President Jacob Zuma at a party summit this weekend following allegations of political interference by Zuma's business friends, Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday.

Mantashe has not spoken to Zuma since the allegations emerged on Wednesday, he said in an interview on ENCA television.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)