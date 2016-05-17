JOHANNESBURG South Africa's finance minister said on Tuesday that reports of his imminent arrest were "extremely distressing", calling them an attack on the Treasury and asking for its protection to help deliver economic growth.

In his first public comments on a report that said he faced arrest published in a Sunday newspaper, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said he had met with his lawyers and they would in turn meet with the elite police unit Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority for further information and clarity.

The report by South Africa's Sunday Times quoted unidentified sources as saying that the finance minister faced arrest. The report was denied by the presidency, police and prosecutors.

The rand firmed nearly one percent to 15.4905 against the dollar - its highest intraday level - after Gordhan's statement. The Hawks have been investigating Gordhan's role in the establishment of a spy unit within the tax collection service at a time when Gordhan was head of the revenue agency.

Gordhan has denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his and the Treasury's credibility.

"The recent media reports about my arrest - imminent or not - have been extremely distressing for my family and me," Gordhan said in a statement released after the markets had closed.

"I cannot believe that I am being investigated and could possibly be charged for something I am completely innocent of. I have answered the questions submitted by the Hawks, and have not heard from them. I was not aware of any impending charges or further investigations until the reports in the past weekend."

He urged protection for Treasury staff whom he said had "served the national interest to the best of their ability".

