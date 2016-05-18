CAPE TOWN South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he did not know whether a wealthy family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma was under investigation on charges of illegally moving money out of the country.

"The director of the FIC (financial intelligence centre), as is the minister of finance, is prohibited by the current legislation from indicating and I don’t even know myself ... whether the FIC is investigating person X or person Y," Gordhan said in response to a question in parliament on whether the Guptas were being investigated.

