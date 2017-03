Pravin Gordhan (C) smiles as he walks past South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) at the presidential guest house in Pretoria in this May 11, 2009 file photo. Zuma has appointed Gordhan finance minister, a statement said on December 13, 2015, handing South Africa its third... REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's President Jacob Zuma was not pushed into appointing Pravin Gordhan as the new finance minister, the ruling African National Congress party said on Monday.

"Clearly the President has listened," party spokesman Zizi Kodwa told 702 Radio. "Given the sensitivity of the portfolio, he needed a much more experienced leadership."

