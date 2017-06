FILE PHOTO: Pravin Gordhan, minister of finance of South Africa, attends the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG The top six of South Africa's ruling African National Congress party have approved the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, ANN7 television reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe, one of the ANC's top six, told Reuters he could not comment on the report.

ANN7 also reported that Brian Molefe, ex-head of state utility Eskom, and former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, were not in the running to replace Gordhan.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)