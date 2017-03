JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling ANC party on Monday welcomed the reappointment of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, saying it was an "explicit demonstration of a responsive and accountable government".

Zuma late on Sunday restored widely respected Gordhan to the ministry in a dramatic about-face decision that gave Africa's most advanced economy its third finance minister in a week.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)