U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday a newspaper report saying Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be charged this year over a surveillance unit at the tax agency is "entirely without merit".
"The investigations are currently underway and are believed to be at an advance stage," the NPA said in a statement.
City Press newspaper reported on Sunday that Gordhan will be charged this year, six days after separate charges were dropped against him.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.