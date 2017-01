JOHANNESBURG South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday prosecutors had delivered a summons to his house for him appear in court on Nov. 2 in relation to the establishment of a tax service surveillance unit set up a decade ago.

"It looks like we are in a bit of excitement going forward," Gordhan said at a business seminar in Johannesburg.

